The Transport Secretary is set to make an announcement on international travel rules in England - but what could his announcement mean for Wales?

Downing Street confirmed that Grant Shapps will give an update on England’s travel controls, with the Cabinet minister revealing he would “simplify” stipulations for travelling abroad.

Mr Shapps tweeted: “I’ll set out measures to simplify international travel later today in order to reduce costs, take advantage of higher levels of vaccination, and keep us all safe.”

Ministers were due to review the travel traffic light system and whether to scrap the requirement for foreign travellers to take PCR tests, with the Transport Secretary’s statement to follow.

Environment Secretary George Eustice, during morning interviews, said no decisions had been taken before the Covid Cabinet subcommittee’s Friday meeting during which his colleagues were looking at current restrictions.

The group was said to be considering making going abroad cheaper and simpler, with plans to merge the green and amber travel lists to form one category of low-risk countries while reducing the number of destinations on the red list.

There is also speculation that minsters will agree that fully vaccinated arrivals will no longer need to take a pre-departure lateral flow test or a post-arrival PCR test.

This would save travellers around £100 per trip.

So how will any proposed changes affect people in Wales?

Mark Drakeford on announcement: 'We will wait and see'





Mark Drakeford addressed the issue at his Covid briefing this afternoon.

He said: “We will wait to see what the UK Government has to say on foreign travel.

“We have always urged them to take a more cautionary approach than they have so far, but when they amend their lists it is very difficult for us not to follow.

“Most people who travel from Wales travel from airports and seaports outside the country.

“But the testing regime is something for us to decide on.

“Once we have seen what is being proposed in England we will make a decision on what we think provides the best public health protection for people here in Wales.”