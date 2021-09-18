MICKEY Demetriou's quest to be a Newport County AFC ever-present lasted just one game but the stalwart is relieved that he didn't turn a minor injury into a major one by playing through the pain.

The 31-year-old defender played every fixture of the 2017/18 League Two campaign and missed just one fixture last season, and that was through suspension.

Demetriou took his place in the XI on opening weekend at Oldham Athletic but was a surprise absentee in the next fixture at Mansfield.

He remained on the sidelines for the trips to Tranmere and Salford before making his return against Leyton Orient at the start of the month.

Demetriou revealed that County had reaped the rewards of physio Tom Gittoes adopting a cautious approach.

INJURY: Mickey Demetriou suffered a blow at Oldham

"We could have risked it and I was playing up until the Friday before Mansfield," said the vice-captain. "We found out that it hadn't been worth the risk because I was scanned and there was a tear in my quad.

"All the tests that we were doing during the week, I was passing. It was only on the last one on the Friday after training when I could still feel it a little bit.

"The scan showed there was a grade two tear and it was a four-weeker, whereas if I'd played I could have made it a lot worse and it could have been eight or 12 weeks.

"It was the right decision not to play and it meant we could find out exactly what was wrong and hopefully I won't be missing many more games because I hate watching and you are helpless."

Demetriou is available but knows he has to produce the performances to earn selection.

The centre-back may have been the star of last season along with Matty Dolan but the Exiles have been shaky at the back in recent weeks.

Demetriou needs to get up to full sharpness soon if he is to avoid getting the hook from manager Michael Flynn, as captain Dolan did at half-time in Harrogate.

BATTLE: Mickey Demetriou and Ryan Haynes

"After missing four weeks I'm slowly getting there," said Demetriou. "That was the most disappointing thing, I'd worked hard all pre-season and now I'm getting back to that level.

"I want to play as many games as I can this season so need to make sure I put in performances that warrant being in, not just thinking I'll be selected because I've been here for five years."

Demetriou knows that there is plenty of room for improvement after Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Northampton at Rodney Parade.

The central defender was one of the players to have a sloppy first half with his pass putting Aneurin Livermore under pressure to concede a free-kick that the Cobblers scored from, when he failed to clear with a header.

"After a performance like that we need to look at ourselves and everyone in that changing room was disappointed," said Demetriou, who led the side after Dolan was dropped to the bench.

"We put in a performance that was well below standard, and we have created those high standards over the years. We know that we can be a lot better.

"After every game you have to evaluate your performance and there are a few things from Harrogate and Northampton that I could have done better. You are your own biggest critic and I can always win more headers, stop more crosses and get tighter to my man.

"We've got a big squad that should keep everyone on their toes and we have to perform to keep the shirt, so the gaffer has some tough decisions for Walsall.

"You can't feel sorry for yourself because games come thick and fast. We don't dwell on wins and we don't dwell on losses."