POLICE are warning motorists in Newport to stop moving the barriers to drive through Cromwell Road as repair works continue.
The busy road has been closed for the past week after a sinkhole was discovered on the road.
The cause of the sinkhole, a bricked culvert carrying an historic water course running under the carriageway, was discovered late on Friday afternoon.
Some drivers are opting to move the barriers in place and use the pavement that's been left open for residents to drive through the road.
Newport City Council have warned drivers that those ignoring the signs and barriers are "putting lives at risk", and now Gwent Police have said those doing so could face prosecution.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re aware of motorists reportedly moving temporary road signage and driving on a section of Cromwell Road in Newport which is currently closed.
“Diversions are currently in place and we would remind road users of the importance of following these signs while the closure is in effect.
“Moving a road sign and driving on a road which is currently closed may pose a risk to a motorist, pedestrian or other road user.
"Anyone caught moving a road sign or driving on a closed road could face prosecution.”
