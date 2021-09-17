THE Tesco superstore in Ebbw Vale was closed for most of Friday, September 17 because of a power failure.
The store was forced to close from around 5am after equipment at the site caused a power cut.
It repoened 10 hours later at 3pm after the internal issue was addressed.
A Tesco spokesman said: "We had to close our Ebbw Vale Superstore at 5am today after an internal equipment failure led to a power cut throughout the store site.
"The store re-opened at 3pm and is now trading as normal.
"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure."
The store, found on North West Approach, also has a Tesco Bank and a petrol station attached.
It is not known if the petrol station was affected by the power cut.
Normal opening hours on a Friday are from 6am to midnight.
