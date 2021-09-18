NEWPORT traffic gridlocked due to crash near the M4.

Traffic monitoring show queues eastbound through Newport from junction 25A to junction 26. 
The Severn Bridge is currently closed eastbound so motorists are being sent to Magor, where traffic is showing as heavy. 
Drivers say traffic heading into Spytty Retail Park is also at a standstill. 
South Wales Argus: Traffic at Spytty Retail Park Traffic at Spytty Retail Park

M4 travelling westbound between J25A Grove Park and J26 Malpas is now clear and all lanes have now reopened. Heavy congestion remains in the area and surrounding.

 