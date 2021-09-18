THOUSANDS attended the first day of the Abergavenny Food Festival today.
Every year since 1994, apart from 2020 where the event moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town plays host to hundreds of traders for people to sample the best local produce.
The festival is a celebration of British food production, culinary magic, and mouth-watering meals to suit everyone's taste buds.
The popular event takes place over two days - Saturday, September 18 (sould out) and Sunday, September 19 - in the Market Hall, the Dome and castle grounds.
With the majority of its stalls and attractions based outdoors, the event is always at the mercy of the weather - but a lucky burst of summer sunshine drew big crowds.
People moved enthusiastically between the stalls, sampling the countless varieties of foods on offer.
Chef demonstrations took place on the Robert Price Kitchen Stage in Market Hall, where visitors watched the professionals working their magic.
Farmer's market stalls were a firm favourite throughout, with many queueing up to buy a hog roast or sample the more unusual such as crocodile burgers.
