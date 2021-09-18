THOUSANDS attended the first day of the Abergavenny Food Festival today. 

Every year since 1994, apart from 2020 where the event moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town plays host to hundreds of traders for people to sample the best local produce. 

The festival is a celebration of British food production, culinary magic, and mouth-watering meals to suit everyone's taste buds.

The popular event takes place over two days - Saturday, September 18 (sould out) and Sunday, September 19 - in the Market Hall, the Dome and castle grounds.

Thousands attended the food festival on Saturday, September 18.

With the majority of its stalls and attractions based outdoors, the event is always at the mercy of the weather - but a lucky burst of summer sunshine drew big crowds.

People moved enthusiastically between the stalls, sampling the countless varieties of foods on offer.

Great British Menu star Chris Harrod did a demonstration on the Market Hall Stage

There were many stalls to look around and sample the confectionary

Chef demonstrations took place on the Robert Price Kitchen Stage in Market Hall, where visitors watched the professionals working their magic. 

The streets of Abergavenny town were busy

Sweet treats were also a popular item to buy and try

Farmer's market stalls were a firm favourite throughout, with many queueing up to buy a hog roast or sample the more unusual such as crocodile burgers. 