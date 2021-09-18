COACH Wayne Hatswell believes Newport County AFC got back to their best as they reacted to midweek disappointment by striking late against Walsall.

The Exiles welcomed the Saddlers to Rodney Parade on the back of a 1-0 home loss to Northampton but produced a dramatically improved performance in League Two.

They bossed the first half and led through Mickey Demetriou’s finish from a corner but captain Matty Dolan failed to reward their dominance when he had a penalty saved on the stroke of half-time.

Walsall went down the other end and levelled in injury time through Tyrese Shade and it looked like County would have to settle for a draw.

However, two former Saddlers combined with five minutes to go when Cameron Norman crossed for James Clarke to power in a header.

“We had a bit of a tough week and after such a run of games we felt that we needed to get back to winning ways and the players put in an unbelievable shift,” said Hatswell, assistant to Michael Flynn.

“We got a reaction, which is what we wanted, for a good three points against a good side. Some of the players that came in have been waiting for their chance and what we were looking for was that reaction.

“We played on the front foot, we played out from the back and built through midfield. We did that brilliantly.

“The only thing that gave Walsall a lift was the penalty and they scored with the only shot they had to feel that it was game on.

“Credit to us in the second half, we dug in and it was a great ball from Cameron for the goal and a great header.

“I feared it was going to be one of those games but Ollie Cooper did so well to win a throw and they thought it was coming in long but we played it short and got Clarkey at the back post.”

OPENER: Mickey Demetriou put County in front from close range

It was a first home win of the season for County after the 8-0 Carabao Cup loss to Southampton, 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient and 1-0 loss to Northampton.

The way that the Exiles took the spoils, getting the ball on the deck in a fine first-half display, made the three points even sweeter for their coach.

“We will get better and better at home,” said Hatswell. “We’ve had a little bit of a lull in midweek but we wanted to put that to bed by winning today and having a go.

“We did that really well with building through phases, going through midfield, the front two working hard, getting shots in and putting crosses with our wing-backs working hard.

“The first 30 minutes was some of the best football that I have seen us play for a while.”