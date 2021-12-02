Greenwich dog owner’s are being warned that a mystery white powder left around roads in the area could make their pets seriously ill if it is eaten.

Medivet in Greenwich South Street had a call from one dog owner yesterday morning (September 16) whose animal has been left vomiting and with diarrhoea.

The same surgery dealt with a spate of similar incidents last year, saying it left around six dogs ill over a two-day period.

However, Royal Parks, which runs Greenwich Park, are claiming the powder is in fact flour, left by members of a local running club to mark our their route.

A Greenwich dog club which uses the park says one of their animals was made sick by the powder.

According to the Greenwich Dogwatch organisation, similar sprinklings of white powder have been spotted over the past 24 hours in Ashburnam Grove, Royal Hill, Point Hill, West Grove and Greenwich South Street.

It has even been reported sprinkled outside the homes of dog owners and around lamp posts.

A spokeswoman for Dogwatch said: "Just try to avoid it. If your dog shows any signs of illness, take them straight to a vet."

She added: "When you own a dog you come across so many people that just associate every dog and dog owner with the ones that don't clean up their poop off the streets.

"It's pretty horrendous to go to this extreme."

Head nurse at Medivet Katie Shine said she had reported the most recent incident to the police and was hoping some analysis could be done on the powder.

She said: "We've had one case already of a dog who was vomiting with diarrhoea."

Ms Shine added: "It's not just parks, it's been left outside people's houses who have go dogs as well."

The nurse said of last year's sick animals: "They were quite poorly but we were able to treat them."

A spokeswoman for Royal Parks said: “We are aware that a park user has been placing flour in Greenwich Park to mark out a running route.

"This is unauthorised activity and we have alerted the Metropolitan Police.”

