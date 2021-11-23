A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LISA BRAY, 39, of Ringland Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £235 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted stealing mobile phone cases, purses and jewellery worth to the value of £71.50 from Claire's Accessories, perfume, batteries and deodorant worth £152.74 from Boots and clothing and jewellery valued at £26.49 from Cancer Research.

ANTHONY DAVID COOTES, Broad Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 46 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 109 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Hill Street on October 20.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KAI BRYAN, 24, of Baldwin Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer on October 17.

ZANE BARKER, 23, of Cornwallis Way, Rockfield, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with ketamine and a cocaine derivative in his blood on Acer Way on May 17.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW PHELAN, 28, of Maesgwyn, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle at the car park near Pontrhydyrun Road playing fields when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannbinol, a cannabis derivative, in his blood exceeded the specified limit on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

THOMAS MICHAEL JONES, 33, of Rowan Crescent, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink driving with 53 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A472 on October 26.

He was ordered to pay £332 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANE JONES, 32, of Sycamore Court, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Pengam Road, New Tredegar, on October 23.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAC WILLIAM CHARLES JONES, 22, of Tynewydd Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on High Street, Rhymney, on May 15.

He was ordered to pay £114 in a fine and surcharge.

SHARON FLOOD, 56, of Awel Mor, Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 16 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, with 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on October 26.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.