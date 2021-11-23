A GWENT man has been jailed for a string of thefts from supermarkets, in which chocolates and baby formula were among items stolen.
Justin Anthony Rantanen pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.
The offences were all found to have been carried out by the Caerphilly resident in the nation’s capital earlier this year.
A number of retailers, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and B&M Bargains were targeted.
As a result, Rantanen, 35, of Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly, was sentenced to four months in prison, and ordered to pay a total of £601.25 in compensation.
The court heard that this sentence was handed out because the defendant has a number of similar offences on his record, and the latest nine were carried out while Mr Rantanen was already subject to post sentence supervision for a previous offence.
The charges in full
Mr Rantanen pleaded guilty to the following offences:
- On September 11 he was found to have stolen chocolate fingers to the value of £32 from Tesco Express in Clifton Street, Cardiff.
- On July 22 he was found to have stolen three bottles of Jim Beam alcohol to the value of £60 from Tesco in Albany Road, Cardiff.
- On July 30, he was found to have stolen 12 Oral-B electric toothbrushes to the value of £84 from B&M Bargains on Excelsior Road, Cardiff.
- On August 17, he was found to have stolen four tubs of baby formula to the value of £38.75 from Tesco in Central Square, Cardiff.
- On September 15, he was found to have stolen baby formula to the value of £48 from Sainsbury’s in Albany Road, Cardiff.
- On September 21, he was found to have stolen boxes of Ferrero Roche, Lindt chocolates, and baby formula to the value of £166.90 from Sainsbury’s in Whitchurch Road, Cardiff.
- On June 15, he was found to have stolen boxes of Ferrero Roche chocolates to the value of £60 from Tesco Express in Clifton Street, Cardiff.
- On October 13, he was found to have stolen boxes of Ferrero Roche chocolates to the value of £36.80 from Sainsbury’s in Woodville Road, Cardiff.
- On October 17, he was found to have stolen a bottle of cola, boxes of Thornton’s chocolates, Ferrero Roches, and Lindt chocolates to the value of £74.80 from Sainsbury’s in Whitchurch Road, Cardiff.
