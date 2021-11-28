A DRINK driver and speeding motorists were among those to appear in courts around Wales and England last week.

Motorists from Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent had their cases heard in court as far afield as Brighton, as well as closer to home in Llanelli and Cardiff.

Here is a round-up of the cases heard.

SABRINA LOUISE SULLIVAN, 38, of Davies Street in Brynmawr, has been banned from the roads for a year after being caught drink driving.

Sullivan was caught drink driving by officers on October 27 on the A48 at Cowbridge. She recorded 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – above the legal limit of 35.

She pleaded guilty, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 12.

This disqualification will be reduced by 12 weeks, however, if she completes an approved course by June 11 next year.

Sullivan was also fined £120, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

OWEN HUGHES-PHILLIPS, 23, of Sycamore Road in Blaenavon, was clocked doing 63mph in a 40mph zone in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Hughes-Phillips was caught by a manned speed camera on the A4119 at Mwyndy Cross on May 7.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £253 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 9.

He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and was handed six points on his licence.

CARWYN OWEN, 31, of Cefn Milwr in Hollybush, Cwmbran, has been ordered to pay more than £800 after refusing to identify the driver of speeding Skoda.

Owen was questioned by officers in Shoreham on June 7, relating to an alleged offence where a Skoda was caught by a manned speed camera on April 14 on the M23 at Crawley breaking the speed limit.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the Single Justice Procedure at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 11.

Owen was fined £660 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. He also had six points added to his licence.

ANDREW GOUGH, 52, of Penylan Court in Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was caught speeding on the M4 in Carmarthenshire.

Gough admitted being caught doing 79mph by a manned speed camera between junction 48 and the Pont Abraham services on May 27.

At Llanelli Magistrates' Court, he was fined £132 on Monday, November 8.

He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and was handed three points on his licence.

DAMIAN JONES, 41, of Clos Lon Fawr in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after straying five miles per hour over the speed limit.

Jones was caught by a speed camera on May 10 heading southbound on North Road in Cardiff at 35mph.

The offence was proved using the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 8, and Jones was fined £220.

He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and was handed three points on his licence.

HELEN WATKINS, 44, of Rhoslan in Sirhowy, Tredegar, must pay more than £800 after refusing to identify the driver of car caught speeding.

Watkins was questioned by officers in Rhondda Cynon Taf on June 14, relating to an alleged offence where a Ford Fiesta was caught by a speed camera on May 11 on North Road in Cardiff driving at 39mph in a 30mph zone.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 8.

Watkins was fined £660 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. She also had six points added to her licence.