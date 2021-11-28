FAMILIES who are struggling to buy food are given a helping hand after a new foodbank opened in Caerphilly borough.

Cwmfelinfach PFA have opened the foodbank to help families of pupils at Cwmfelinfach Primary School and neighbouring Ynysddu Primary School. The idea came when lockdown put a halt to fundraising and the PFA wanted to find ways to support the community and schools.

Jamie Arr, one of the members of the PFA, said: “We feel that there is a need for a food pantry in our area as the closest is either Risca or Blackwood, and only one bus service going through.

“So, we went to headmaster Mr Witchell and he was delighted to hear our new project idea and fully backs us.”

Both schools held a harvest festival, and all food donations were given to the PFA to get their food pantry up and running.

The food bank is located behind Glitz & Glam – who allowed the PFA to use the space for free – and is open every Monday between 1-4pm. Families who have children at either Cwmfelinfach or Ynysddu Primary Schools will be able to get a bag of food for £3.

Mr Arr said: “We are looking to eventually support the whole of our community if and when we receive donations from our sponsors.”

Cwmfelinfach PFA formed three years ago to help raise funds for the primary school to help advance pupils’ education and provide extra resources. They raised hundreds of pounds during their time as the PFA.