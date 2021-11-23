WORK to improve gas pipes in a Caerphilly borough village is to begin next week – with a phased road closure.

Wales & West Utilities will begin to upgrade the gas pipes around Pengam.

The work will begin on Monday, November 29, on Commercial Street, and is set to cost around £125,000.

Wales & West Utilities have said that the work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely to local homes and businesses and that they have worked closely with Caerphilly County Borough Council to plan the work and will have a phased road closure along Commercial Street while the work is going ahead.

The closure will be removed during the Christmas week and there will be advanced warning signs in place.

Adam Smith, who is managing the work for Wales & West Utilities, said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Blackwood.

"Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner, or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.

“We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, whilst keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users. Our engineers are following all hygiene and social distancing guidelines and we would respectfully ask that you keep a two metre distance if passing our work site.

“To support communities through coronavirus, we’re working hard to keep the gas flowing so local people are safe and warm.”