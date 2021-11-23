The South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick their five favourite photographs to share.

Today we meet Leanne Preece, a 46-year-old optical assistant from Blaenavon.

She said: "I started taking photos on my phone about four years ago and found I really enjoyed it, so then I got myself a camera. It's a lovely hobby and gets me out and about."