A ONE-MAN crime wave has been jailed for 12 months after he went on a “spree of offending” in Newport.
Jamie William Westacott stole Henry vacuum cleaners and alcohol from Tesco, mountain bikes, a dog’s bed from BUYology, coats from TK Maxx and a statue.
The 33-year-old, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, pleaded guilty to these thefts and assault by beating.
The city’s magistrates’ court heard Westacott went on a “spree of offending” between June and October.
He was ordered to pay £500 compensation following his release from prison.
