The Templestowe is proud of its reputation as the number one ‘Tinsel & Turkey’ Hotel. The Christmas decorations and the colourful floor shows produce a mesmerising and heartwarming festive atmosphere. The friendly staff and seasonal fayre make this a very special coach holiday which people return for year after year. We recommend booking early.

• Glorious Award-Winning Decorations

• Super Festive Entertainment Programme

• An Amazing Christmas Atmosphere

A CHRISTMAS EVE

Our arrival is ‘Christmas Eve’ and after settling in we have our welcome dinner. Tonight, we have our Traditional Carol Concert, followed by music and dancing.

A CHRISTMAS DAY

A coastal tour to Teignmouth. Afternoon festive activities in the hotel.

Tonight is our famous Traditional Christmas Dinner featuring “The Parade of the Turkey”, “The Scottish Piper”, “Santa”. Continue to the Ballroom for an evening of wonderful entertainment.

A BOXING DAY (5-day holiday only)

A full day coach tour to Exeter with its magnificent Cathedral. Evening dinner is followed by music, dancing, comedy and our Grand Fancy Dress Competition (bring your favourite costume).

A NEW YEAR’S EVE

Inclusive morning coach excursion. Afternoon activities at the hotel; Games, Competitions, Prizes.

Fabulous Farewell PARTY NIGHT - Balloons, Streamers, Sing-along, Auld Lang Syne ...

Festive Panto Mini-Breaks

• 2 Nights Dinner, Bed & Breakfast

• Fantastic Nightly Entertainment

• Traditional Christmas Dinner

• Tickets to the Princess Theatre for an Afternoon Panto with Coach Transfer

• These 2 Night Breaks Include a 99p BAR Every day from 11am - 11pm





Friday 17th December 2021 - 3 Days (2 Nights) £169.99

Monday 20th December 2021 - 3 Days (2 Nights) £169.99

About The Templestowe Hotel

Owned by Majestic, the Templestowe is the number one entertainment hotel in Torquay. The hotel has 87 en-suite bedrooms with a lift to all floors.

The superb restaurant overlooks the palm gardens which are exquisitely lit during the dark evenings. The outside swimming pool is heated from May to September. The hotel offers a varied nightly entertainment programme, with exciting cabaret. In the ballroom enjoy Modern, Sequence, Disco and Ballroom dancing. Cabaret, Singers, Duo’s, Specialty acts and Comedians.



• Fabulous Nightly Entertainment

• Famously Friendly Staff

• Fantastic Themed Breaks throughout the Year

• Refurbished Bedrooms

• Heated Outdoor Pool (May to September)

3 Days from just £169.99

The Original & Still the Best Festive Coach Holiday

• All Coach Travel

• Dinner, Bed and Breakfast

• Nightly Entertainment

• Coach Excursion Programme

• Great Christmas Atmosphere

• Incredible Decorations