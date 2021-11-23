A MAN who continued to dump waste and rubble on his own land despite being ordered not to has been handed a hefty fine.

Ronald Connors, 46, of Rembrandt Way, Newport, pleaded guilty to breaching an enforcement notice issued by the city council.

He was handed the notice over land he owned at the back of Burton Road on November 13, 2020.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Connors admitted failing to “cease the tipping of waste and rubble on the land, remove all the tipped waste and rubble from the land and reinstate the land to its former condition prior to the breach having occurred” by January 10, 2021.

He was fined £1,400 and ordered to pay £534 costs and a £140 surcharge by February 14, 2022.