A HEDGEHOG charity has called on Torfaen council to scrap the netting on recycling boxes after seeing an increase in the number of animals they have seen injured in the netting.

Hedgehog Helpline have called for the changes after, earlier this month, a hedgehog had to be euthanised after breaking its spine by getting caught in the netting.

The charity had contacted leader of the council Cllr Anthony Hunt in August, but after this latest incident have re-appealed for the council to rescind the nets.

READ MORE:

The recycling box nets are used in the Torfaen local authority to stop recycling from blowing out of the boxes.

Sarah Liney, from Hedgehog Helpline, said: “Our primary carer managed to free the hedgehog. It was dragging its back legs.

“She maintained it for a few days and then took it to our vet to be x-rayed. That’s when we found it had a broken spine. There’s no way to repair that, so it was euthanised humanely.

“Apart from being caught in the net, this was a very healthy hedgehog. The injuries were a direct result of being caught in the netting.

A hedgehog caught in a recycling box net. Picture: Hedgehog Helpline

“Hedgehogs are in serious decline. They are at risk. The death of these animals can be prevented very easily by getting rid of these nets. They are not necessary.

“These are just a few hedgehogs that have come to us because of the nets – what about the ones who are not found? They have the most horrendous deaths. It’s awful.

“The problem is that if you have someone who hasn’t clipped it correctly or after they have been emptied, hedgehogs come along and they get trapped very easily.”

An x-ray of the hedgehog which fractured its spine after it was caught in a recycling net. Picture: Hedgehog Helpline

Graham Blow, a vet and chairman of Hedgehog Helpline, said: “Nets are a well-established risk to wildlife especially hedgehogs which are easily trapped.

“Every year we deal with this distressing problem. The nets from the recycling bins have taken the lives of too many hedgehogs this year and should be withdrawn from use immediately.

“As a vet and chairman of Hedgehog Helpline I feel the fact that the council are not prepared to take this seriously is a poor reflection of their commitment to both wildlife and the environment where these nets are likely to be discarded or lost.”

A hedgehog caught in a recycling box net. Picture: Hedgehog Helpline.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “The purpose of the recycling box nets are to stop items blowing away and becoming a long term wider environmental issue. They are not meant to harm wildlife.

“We would like to remind residents to be aware of the issue nets can cause if they are not stored away safely when not in use, and we will remind crews to take care when replacing nets after emptying recycling boxes.

“If you do see a hedgehog caught in a net and you are unsure of what to do please contact Hedgehog Helpline Cymru for advice.

“We have a duty to protect biodiversity as a council and we don't want any animals harmed whilst we are trying to do so.”

Hedgehog Helpline Cymru can be contacted on 07557646773 or by visiting hedgehoghelplinecymru.org.uk/emergency-care