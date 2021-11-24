PASSENGERS crammed onto trains again following the rugby in Cardiff at the weekend – despite Transport for Wales insisting they had learnt lessons following similar incidents recently.

Nearly 70,000 people were in the Principality Stadium on Saturday evening watching Wales take on Australia, with more watching from the city’s pubs.

One person who headed to Cardiff Central Station after the match, said the 8.30pm train to Rhymney had just two carriages – despite the inevitable rush.

Many passengers reported feeling unsafe, claustrophobic and anxious with one 12-year-old boy “visibly overwhelmed” with the experience.

Welsh Conservatives have long called for Transport for Wales to "take urgent action" to clampdown on overcrowding.

The party has branded recent incedents "shocking".

Monmouth MS and Welsh Conservative shadow minister for transport Natasha Asghar said: “Despite bosses at Transport for Wales saying only last week that they’ve learnt lessons about overcrowding, it is abundantly clear that was not true.

“Yet again passengers were herded onto trains like cattle over the weekend with the overcrowding so bad that many were pressed up against each other and windows.

“It is high time bosses just do the right thing for their customers and run more carriages, especially when big events are happening.”

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said: “We’re currently using all the trains that are available to us.

"We ran as many services as possible, and where we could, we strengthened services on popular routes.

"It’s a large-scale operation to transport tens of thousands of people on an event day and we’d like to thank our customers for their cooperation on the day and staff for their continued hard work.

“We are delivering a transformational programme across our Wales and Borders rail network that will see more than £800 million invested in new trains which will start to arrive on the network from next year, providing improved capacity and more frequent services."