PANDORA has released early Black Friday deals - giving shoppers 20% off charms, rings, bracelets and more.

Black Friday is taking place on November 26 this year with price drops on major brands like Dyson, Amazon, Currys, Samsung, Sky and AO.

Pandora's exclusive deal does not appear on the website at first glance as it is hidden to most customers.

But there's a simple way to get access to Pandora's discount, three days ahead of the big shopping event.

How to access Pandora's early Black Friday sale

Anyone can sign up as a member for free to gain early access to Black Friday.

The membership will also get you early access to other promotions.

You can do this via the Pandora website.

Members also get free standard delivery and 10% off on their birthday.

Once you have signed up to be a Pandora member, log in on the website and, all being well, the link to early Black Friday deals will be available.

It may show up under the 'My account' section.

Let's take a look at some of the Pandora discounts available this Black Friday.

What's in Pandora's early Black Friday sale?





From sparkling jewellery to classic Pandora charms, the sale is a great place to look for Christmas gifts.

There's even jewellery dedicated to special family and friends - from this Daughter Heart Charm to the Love You Mum Infinity Heart Charm and Sister Heart Charm.

Other jewellery dedicated to specific family members can be found in the full Black Friday sale.

We love this Disney Beauty and the Beast Rose Ring - dropped from £55 to £44.

You can save a little bit extra on the stunning Galaxy Blue & Star Murano Charm - now sold at £28, instead of £35.

If you want a timeless Christmas gift that will get your loved ones in a festive mood, you can also get discounts on the Pandora Star Christmas Tree Decoration - now £20.

For animal lovers looking in the Pandora sale, there are lots of options - including the Kitty-Cat Charm and Hearts & Paw Print Dangle Charm.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter fans might enjoy this adorable Harry Potter Charm, featuring his iconic lightning bolt scar, round glasses, Gryffindor scarf and magic wand.

Those looking for something other than charms can find discount on items like the Sparkling Infinity Collier Necklace, matching Sparkling Infinity Stud Earrings and more.