VIRGIN Atlantic has launched its Black Friday deals with the opportunity to save up to £200 on flights.
The airline is offering return trips from just £225, plus the chance to save £200 on journeys from London to places like Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tel Aviv and St Lucia.
Plus this applies up in Scotland too as that saving can be made on a flight from Edinburgh to Barbados.
On all other routes it is possible to save up to £100.
On the Virgin Atlantic website it reads: "Take advantage of our incredible Black Friday deals and book the trip you’ve been dreaming of. Flights start from just £225 return.
Flying into a new week of adventures ✈️ @VirginAtlantic pic.twitter.com/7iPM8GQ5z3— Virgin (@Virgin) November 22, 2021
"These prices won’t last forever – but the memories will."
Aside from the flights themselves Virgin Atlantic offers free Covid-19 cover worth £500,000 when you book and allows for flexible booking if plans change.
Plus, there are enhanced hygiene measures at the airport and onboard as well as free amenity kits including masks and hand sanitiser.
In order to make the most of the deals, book tickets via the Virgin Atlantic website right here.
