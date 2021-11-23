KEVIN Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The pair met when they were put together for the 2019 series of Dancing on Ice, and got married the following year.

They had their first child in February earlier this year, and they named their daughter Olivia Mai.

Now just nine months after, Brianne is pregnant again.

Pro skater Brianne shared the news in an interview with OK! and said: "We’re extremely excited, but we know it’s going to be a mad house! We’re just going to have to wing it. Olivia and the new baby are only going to be 15 months apart."

Former professional footballer Kevin added: "We have a mad house anyway, so we may as well add to the carnage. It’s very exciting."

The couple admitted that they fell "lucky" that everything has worked out for them since they met, especially after Brianne suffered haemorrhaging during her last pregnancy.

Kevin said: "We’d never heard of a haemorrhage in pregnancy so when you’re told that you think the worst.

"It was worrying to see how the pregnancy was progressing and the first 10 weeks involved a lot of appointments and scans.

"Bri was told not to bend down and pick the girls up but, of course, she didn’t listen to a word they said and it is hard with kids.

"But once we were told the haemorrhage had shrunk everything became more relaxing. What’s important now is just to get Bri through the next 20 weeks of the pregnancy."

