A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MICHAEL DEVLIN, 37, of Halford Square, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Lower Dock Street on March 28.

He was ordered to pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HOLLY JADE WILLIAMS, 20, of Oakley Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL DAFFYDD JAMES RICE, 35, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £358.39 in compensation, a fine and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of windows at the Pobl Group on March 14.

HARRIET BEAUMONT, 26, of Milman Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLINTON BAILEY, 25, of Malpas Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LIAM SEAN COLLINS, 33, of Parc Prison, Bridgend, was jailed for six months after he was found guilty after a trial of fraud at the Star Trading Estate, Newport, on November 29, 2019.

He was ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge following his release from custody.

KIERON DANIEL WEAVER, 26, of Crawford Street, Newport, was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £495 in costs and a surcharge.

DAWN BROWN, 35, of British School Close, Abersychan, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months after a charge of driving without insurance on Commercial Road on March 8 was proved in her absence.

She was ordered to pay £514 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANGHARAD REES, 33, of Milton Place, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL STEPHEN WILCOX, 61, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VICKY WALTERS, 43, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

AHMED ABDULLAH, 37, of East Dock Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.