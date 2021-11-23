A SEX offender failed to tell police he had moved house, a court has heard.

Lloyd Thompson-Clarke entered a guilty plea when he appeared before magistrates in Hereford.

The court heard the 25-year-old, who is a relevant offender under the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2001, had failed to comply with the act by failing to notify police that he had moved addresses within three days between September 1, 2020 and February 11 this year.

Thompson-Clarke, of Verschoyle Gardens, Ross-on-Wye, was fined £100 and ordered to pay costs of £120 and a £34 victim surcharge.

