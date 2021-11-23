THE BBC has revealed its Christmas schedule for 2021, with festive specials for many of its programmes alongisde plenty of original content.
Doctor Who will be having a New Year's Day special, while the likes of Top Gear, Strictly Come Dancing, EastEnders, Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise, Worzel Gummidge and more will have festive programmes in December.
Original content comes in the form of the drama A Very British Scandal, starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany, an adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days starring David Tennant, the psychological thriller The Girl Before starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and the mystery-thriller The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan.
Children's content will see Shaun the Sheep return in the Flight Before Christmas, as well as an adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved story Superworm narrated by Olivia Colman.
The line-up will be available live or on-demand on BBC iPlayer and across their channels alongside a vast range of box sets, so viewers can choose when and where they want to watch Christmas on the BBC.
Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer says: “Christmas 2021 is a time to reunite with friends and family once more, and this year’s line-up of must-see shows will bring everyone together to share the festive season on the BBC.
"There’s a stocking full of special programmes to enthral and enchant featuring your favourite stars and characters, whatever your mood. The BBC is the place to be entertained this Christmas and New Year.”
What will be included in the BBC's Christmas Lineup?
Original Content
- Around the World in 80 Days
- A Very British Scandal
- The Tourist
- The Girl Before
- The Mezzotint
- Beauty and the Beast: A Comic Relief Pantomime for Christmas
- Mandy
- Attenborough And The Mammoth Graveyard
Festive Specials
- Doctor Who
- Top Gear
- Call the Midwife
- Shaun the Sheep
- Death in Paradise
- Not Going Out
- The Weakest Link
- Mrs Brown's Boys
- Blankety Blank
- Strictly Come Dancing
- Michael McIntrye's The Wheel
- EastEnders
- Would I Lie to You
- Ghosts
- Worzel Gummidge
- I Can See Your Voice
- The Hit List
- The Repair Shop
- The Great British Christmas Sewing Bee
- Masterchef: Champions Special
- MasterChef: The Professionals Rematch Special
- Two Doors Down
