A MAN was hit by a lorry on the M4 near Newport this morning.
It happened on the M4 eastbound between junction 24 at the Coldra and J23 for Magor and Caldicot at around 6.50am this morning, Tuesday November 23.
The man has been taken to hospital in Bristol with hip and leg injuries.
The M4 remains closed eastbound between junctions 24 and and 23 with heavy congestion on both sides.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4, between junction 24 and 23, at around 6.50am on Tuesday, November 23.
Officers attended to assist with traffic management after a man was hit by a lorry in the collision.
“He was taken to hospital in Bristol by paramedics after sustaining injuries to his hip and leg.
“The motorway is closed between junctions 23 and 24 heading east and congestion is heavy on both sides of the M4.
“Incident ongoing.”
