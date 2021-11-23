ITV is searching for single people who love singing to appear in a brand new dating show.

An advert on the ITV website reads: "Can your singing win you a date? Are you sick of singing solo? ITV's brand new dating show Romeo + Duet is looking for fabulous, singing singles to take part in a new show."

The mysterious show is open to anyone who is single, aged over 18 and a UK resident.

Auditions for Romeo + Duet have just started so if you want to find the love of your life, here's how to apply.

Apply to be on ITV

Applications for the dating show - Romeo + Duet - will stay open until Friday, December 10.

You can apply by filling in ITV's application form here.

