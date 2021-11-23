AN ANIMAL welfare charity has hit out at a Gwent council after dogs were banned from marked sports pitches in the borough.

Caerphilly County Borough Council voted on November 11 to ban dogs from marked sports pitches in the borough – after 53.5 per cent of 1,540 responses to the public consultation were in favour of the move.

RSPCA Cymru said they are disappointed in this ban.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “RSPCA Cymru is disappointed that Caerphilly Council is pressing ahead with a ban on the walking of dogs on marked sports and playing pitches within the local area.

“We have engaged with the local authority’s recent consultation process and called for such a blanket ban not to be introduced. Owners are already required by law to make sure their dogs are kept under control in public places and bans such as this risk limiting walking spots within the community – making it harder for owners to meet their pets’ needs.

“Everyone should want to see dog fouling tackled – and responsible owners should be picking up their pet’s mess.

“However, dog walkers in Caerphilly must already carry an appropriate receptacle to clean up after their dog – and we don’t think blanket bans like this are the way to deal with people already breaking the law; nor fair for the vast majority of law-abiding dog owners in Caerphilly who may value some of these walking spots to exercise their beloved canine companions.”

The ban of dogs on sports pitches has been added to the council’s existing Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO). The council say that it will 'protect public health and wellbeing.'

It is in effect all year round and means the following: