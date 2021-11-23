A MAN has been fined thousands of pounds for a series of offences relating to a house share property in Newport.

Last week, Jalil Miah appeared before Gwent Magistrates’ Court in Newport, faced with six charges relating to a property in the city, where a number of housing laws were broken.

All six charges related to 43 Devon Place, which was being used as a HMO (house of multiple occupation).

The court heard that on February 5, 2020, the property was being used as a HMO without the necessary licence to do so.

What’s more, the property was found to be in breach of fire safety regulation, and the general health and safety of occupiers.

Miah, 39, of Clare Street, Cardiff, entered a not guilty plea to all six offences.

However, on Friday, November 19, the court found him guilty on all counts, and handed out a fine totalling £4,489, to be paid in instalments.

Read more local news here

What did the court hear?





The court heard that on February 5, 2020, 43 Devon Place, Newport was being used as a HMO.

This was found to have been in breach of the Housing Act 2004.

There were further counts relating to the safety measures put in place inside the property.

Miah was found guilty on the following counts:

For controlling or managing a house in multiple occupation which was required to be licensed, without doing so.

For failing to ensure that the property manager’s name, address, and telephone number were made available to each household within the property by displaying such details in a prominent position.

Failing to ensure that all means of escape from fire were maintained and free from obstruction.

Failing to ensure that windows on or near floor level were fitted with bars or other such safeguards which would protect the occupiers against the danger of accidents.

For failing to ensure that firefighting equipment and fire alarms were maintained and in good working order.

Failing to ensure that fixtures, fittings, or appliances which were used in common areas by two or more households were maintained in good and safe repair, and in clean working order.

Along with the fine, Miah was ordered to pay costs of £1,869, and a surcharge of £170 to fund victim services.

What is a HMO?





A HMO is a house in multiple occupation.

That is to say, a single house – often a large, converted family home, which has been divided into smaller individual rooms for residents, who share communal areas such as bathrooms and kitchens.

Though one property, they are home to multiple households, and are managed by one person or company.

In Newport, there are a number of HMOs, which has become a popular redevelopment use for many of the city’s large, Victorian era houses.