GAS work in the Park Crescent area of Barry has been completed ahead of schedule.
Wales & West Utilities started the £330,000 work on October 11 with traffic management put in place on Romilly Park and Park Crescent while work was carried out.
These traffic restrictions have been lifted a week and a half ahead of schedule.
Wales & West Utilities Adam Smith, who managed this work, said: "We’re happy to have finished this upgrade work ahead of schedule and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.
"While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Barry and the surrounding areas.
"Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
"This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future."
