FOUR new deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in Wales’ in the latest Public Health Wales statistics – none of which in Gwent.

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,098 and Wales’ total rises to 6,361 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 1,931 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 394 were in the Gwent region. 122 of these were in Newport, 96 in Caerphilly, 81 in Monmouthshire, 57 in Torfaen and 38 in Blaenau Gwent.

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

  • Anglesey - 40
  • Blaenau Gwent - 38
  • Bridgend - 71
  • Caerphilly - 96
  • Cardiff - 240
  • Carmarthenshire - 112
  • Ceredigion - 19
  • Conwy - 61
  • Denbighshire - 42
  • Flintshire - 78
  • Gwynedd - 129
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 37
  • Monmouthshire - 81
  • Neath Port Talbot - 66
  • Newport - 122
  • Pembrokeshire - 70
  • Powys - 69
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 116
  • Swansea - 135
  • Torfaen - 57
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 136
  • Wrexham - 51
  • Unknown location - 4
  • Resident outside Wales – 61