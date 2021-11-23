A MAN from Caldicot has died after being hit by a lorry on the M4 this morning.
It happened on the M4 eastbound between junction 24 at the Coldra and junction 23 for Chepstow at 6.50am this morning, Tuesday, November 23.
The 61-year-old man was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he later died.
Two of the lanes remain closed heading east, but one lane has re-opened. There is also still heavy congestion on both sides of the M4.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4, between junction 24 and 23, at around 6.50am on Tuesday, November 23.
“Officers attended to assist with traffic management after a man was hit by a lorry.
“A 61-year-old man from the Caldicot area was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by paramedics, where he later died.
“His next of kin are aware and are receiving support from specialist officers.
“One lane has re-opened, but two lanes remain closed between junctions 23 and 24 heading east, and congestion is heavy on both sides of the M4.”
Anyone with any information or dashcam footage or witnessed the incident is urged to contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages and quote the reference 2100410666.
