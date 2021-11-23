A TEENAGER threatened to stab a shopworker as he stole alcohol for him and his friends during a terrifying knifepoint robbery at a garage.
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, had been drinking when he carried out the raid at the Esso service station in Pontypool in August.
Newport Crown Court heard how the youth told a probation officer alcohol makes him “go nuts and feel invincible”.
Don’t touch me or I’ll stab you
Nik Strobl, prosecuting, played CCTV footage capturing the robbery which showed the boy stealing cans of beer from a fridge after being challenged by the victim.
Judge Huw Rees told the boy: “You said to him, ‘Don’t touch me or I’ll stab you.’
“You produced a knife, believed to be a Stanley knife.
“He sensibly pulled away and returned to the counter and you left with the stolen cans.
“The victim was distressed and he hadn’t gone to work that day to be put in fear of his life.
“He would have been scared witless.”
The judge added: “You told a probation officer drinking alcohol makes you go nuts and it makes you feel invincible.
“You are nothing like invincible and you have a lot of growing up to do.”
The defendant, from Pontypool, admitted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
The offence took place in August.
The court was told the boy has previous convictions for violence and criminal damage.
Jeffrey Jones, representing the defendant, asked for his client to be given credit for his early guilty pleas.
He added: “There was some peer pressure on him.
“It was his turn to get alcohol.”
“This wasn’t his knife and he didn’t keep it.”
Judge Rees sentenced the boy to a two-year youth rehabilitation order "with intensive supervision and surveillance".
It includes a 91-day curfew between 8pm and 6.30am and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The judge told the teenager: “It’s time for you to stop drinking like a man.
“You can’t handle it.”
