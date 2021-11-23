BRITISH travellers who want to visit countries in the European Union next year will have to pay an additional fee to enter.

British holidaymakers wishing to make up for lost time after nearly two years of travel restrictions will need to be aware of an additional fee.

According to the website SchengenVisaInfo it will cost travellers €7 (£5.89 at current conversion rates) to enter the EU.

There will also be a new application form, which should be filled out before people travel.

This is the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) which should come into operation by the end of 2022, but there is not a confirmed date as of yet.

It will also have the benefit of lasting for three years once it is approved, so individuals will not have to fill in a new form every time they want to travel to an EU country.

Britain voted to leave the European Union back in 2016 (PA)

The fee will only be applicable to those aged 18 to 70, and people will be able to apply via an official website or a mobile phone app.

Travel experts from SchengenVisaInfo spoke on this system and said: "The ETIAS will not be a burden for travellers’ finances as it will cost only €7.

"At the same time, each ETIAS that is approved will be valid for a period of three years, or until the holder’s passport expires, whichever comes first."

Around 1.4 billion travellers from more than 60 world countries will have to obtain an ETIAS by the end of next year, including Americans, Georgians, Albanians, and more.

The same can currently travel to the 26 Schengen Area countries visa-free.

