POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing Newport boy.

Sami Azad was last seen in the city on Thursday, November 18.

The 14-year-old was seen at around 10am that day, and Gwent Police have revealed that they are “concerned for his welfare”.

He has been described by the force as being of slim build.

Sami is thought to be 4ft 11ins, and has brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black trousers, and black trainers.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at this time.

Meanwhile, Sami is urged to get in contact himself, to confirm that he is safe and well.

Gwent Police can be contacted on 101, and parties with information can quote log number 2100405093.

Read more local news here

Police appeal in full

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We’re appealing for information to find Sami Azad who has been reported as missing.

“Sami, 14, was last seen on Thursday, November 18, in Newport at around 10am and officers are concerned for his welfare.

“He is of slim build, around 4ft 11ins tall and has brown hair.

“Sami was known to be wearing a red jacket, black trousers, black trainers.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 2100405093.

“You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Sami is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well.”