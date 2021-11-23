JD WETHERSPOON pubs across the country will now be serving a brand-new chargrilled chicken range.

The new menu additions are all made with British-farm-assured chicken, served on the bone, marinated, slow cooked and finished on the chargrill.

The pub chain's updated menu includes the half-chicken.

It can be served with either a lemon and herb glaze with coleslaw and a garlic and herb dip or a hot and spicy Naga chilli and citrus glaze, alongside coleslaw and a Sriracha hot sauce.

Both meals - served with a choice of chips, spicy rice or salad - are priced at £7.99 with a choice of soft drinks and £9.29 with an alcoholic drink.

Customers can also add extras to their meals, from a selection of chicken wings - £2.50 for a portion of five - to spicy seasoning on their chips.

Will Thornton, the manager at The Myrtle Grove in Bingley, West Yorkshire, said: “We strive to offer our customers the widest choice of meals.

“We believe the char-grilled chicken dishes will be a great addition to the food offering in our pub.”

MORE NEWS:

Wetherspoons pubs in Gwent:

  • Newport: The Godfrey Morgan, Chepstow Road
  • Newport: The John Wallace Linton, Cambrian Centre
  • Newport: The Queen’s Hotel, Bridge Street
  • Abergavenny: The Coliseum, Lion Street
  • Abertillery: The Pontlottyn, Somerset Street
  • Blackwood: The Wyndham Arms, Dunraven Place
  • Caerphilly: The Malcolm Uphill, Cardiff Road
  • Chepstow: The Bell Hanger, St Mary Street
  • Cwmbran: The John Fielding, Caradoc Road
  • Ebbw Vale: The Picture House, Market Street
  • Monmouth: The King’s Head, Agincourt Square
  • Tredegar: The Olympia, Morgan Street