JD WETHERSPOON pubs across the country will now be serving a brand-new chargrilled chicken range.
The new menu additions are all made with British-farm-assured chicken, served on the bone, marinated, slow cooked and finished on the chargrill.
The pub chain's updated menu includes the half-chicken.
It can be served with either a lemon and herb glaze with coleslaw and a garlic and herb dip or a hot and spicy Naga chilli and citrus glaze, alongside coleslaw and a Sriracha hot sauce.
Both meals - served with a choice of chips, spicy rice or salad - are priced at £7.99 with a choice of soft drinks and £9.29 with an alcoholic drink.
Customers can also add extras to their meals, from a selection of chicken wings - £2.50 for a portion of five - to spicy seasoning on their chips.
Will Thornton, the manager at The Myrtle Grove in Bingley, West Yorkshire, said: “We strive to offer our customers the widest choice of meals.
“We believe the char-grilled chicken dishes will be a great addition to the food offering in our pub.”
Wetherspoons pubs in Gwent:
- Newport: The Godfrey Morgan, Chepstow Road
- Newport: The John Wallace Linton, Cambrian Centre
- Newport: The Queen’s Hotel, Bridge Street
- Abergavenny: The Coliseum, Lion Street
- Abertillery: The Pontlottyn, Somerset Street
- Blackwood: The Wyndham Arms, Dunraven Place
- Caerphilly: The Malcolm Uphill, Cardiff Road
- Chepstow: The Bell Hanger, St Mary Street
- Cwmbran: The John Fielding, Caradoc Road
- Ebbw Vale: The Picture House, Market Street
- Monmouth: The King’s Head, Agincourt Square
- Tredegar: The Olympia, Morgan Street
