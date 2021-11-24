A BURGLAR who broke into a church and took a TV used by a mother and toddler group has been jailed.

Daniel Barrington, 34, targeted the Havelock Street Presbyterian Church in Newport to steal something to sell to help feed his drug addiction.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said the defendant also raided Harvey Bowes Financial Services on the city’s Bridge Street and stole iPhones, iPads and laptops worth £7,000.

Barrington, who has 45 previous convictions for 101 offences, carried out the burglary at the church on May 5, 2020.

He was spotted by witnesses carrying out the £649 TV with another man who has not been caught.

Mr Gobir read out a victim impact statement made by pastor Andrew Cleverly which said: “This has shocked and upset me and I can’t understand why anyone would want to steal from a church.

“We are a charity and we are here to help and support the community.

“The TV was used by a mother and toddler group.”

Barrington left his DNA at the church after scenes of crime officers found a smear of blood on a door.

Mr Gobir said: “After he was arrested he told the police he would never steal from a church.

“The defendant said he had attended the church as they had helped him by giving him food and clothing.

“He said he had left blood on the door when he was injecting himself in the toilet.”

The defendant broke into Harvey Bowes Financial Services on January 26.

He was latter spotted by council CCTV operators trying to sell a laptop on Commercial Street.

His image was circulated among police officers and he was soon recognised and arrested, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

None of the items were recovered.

Among Barrington’s previous convictions are offences of burglary, both domestic and commercial, and theft.

The defendant, formerly of Newport, but now of Parc Prison, Bridgend, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.

He also admitted possession of heroin and cannabis.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said his defendant had suffered from a “serious drug addiction”.

His barrister added: “When he was released from prison, he found himself homeless.

“These offences were committed out of desperation.”

Referring to the church burglary, Judge Timothy Petts told Barrington: “You knew what you were doing.

“There was a degree of targeting and this was a two-person job.

“Your previous convictions are an aggravating factor.”

The defendant was jailed for 20 months.

He must also pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison and the court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the heroin and cannabis.