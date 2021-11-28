KIND-HEARTED charity biker group the 3 Amigos bikers is celebrating 20 years of its annual Christmas toy run for children in Glangwili and Withybush hospitals and in aid of Action for Children.

The much-loved annual event sees hundreds of motorcyclists delivering toys; leaving Pembroke’s Commons car park on December 11 for a run through many of the towns of south Pembrokeshire.

Ness Moseley, of the 3 Amigos, said: “This is a very special anniversary for the 3 Amigos and support from the Pembrokeshire public has been brilliant again. We are so keen to make this the best toy run yet as we had to reluctantly cancel last year.

“It’s been another deeply worrying year for everyone but especially the children in our communities. It’s vital we do what we can to raise spirits and bring everyone together at this special time of year. We can’t wait to get out there on December 11 and put some much-needed smiles on people’s faces.”

Members of the 3 Amigos, which works closely with the local NHS fundraising department, were also out in force at Castle Square in Haverfordwest on November 20, fundraising, collecting presents and displaying their bikes.

Charlotte Phillips, service coordinator for Action for Children in Pembrokeshire, said: “We are so grateful to the 3 Amigos for all their support and fundraising endeavours over the last 20 years. It’s massively appreciated by our services in the county that includes Women & Girls Together, Young Carers and the Hawthorn project for families of children and young people with disabilities and special needs.

“This has been an extremely difficult year for the children and families we support, and many are facing a tough Christmas with the cost of living rising and many affected by the cut in universal credit. The present run is always a joyous event and it is particularly welcome this year. We also benefit from their Easter Egg run in the Spring so we can’t speak highly enough of this wonderful group of people. Congratulations to the 3 Amigos for a brilliant 20 years and we look forward to many more.”

