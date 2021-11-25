A SOUTH Wales police sergeant, described as a "perfect example of an exemplary Dyfed-Powys officer," has won the prestigious Police Officer of the Year title at the force’s annual awards.

PS Gemma Davies, who supervises the Carmarthenshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, has served with Dyfed-Powys Police for 14 years, and was nominated by her manager and team members.

She won the award in a ceremony which was held virtually on Thursday, November 18 to showcase "some of the force’s outstanding work, with a focus on those who have made an exceptional contribution to policing priorities".

Acting sergeant Ian Roach said: “Gemma is a fantastic police officer. She’s compassionate and really listens, and cares for the communities she serves, but also her team members.

“Her standards as an officer are second to none – she’s the best sergeant I’ve ever worked with. She puts so much work and effort into ensuring communities are safeguarded, and that priorities are met.”

Gemma was also a finalist for the Inspiring Leadership award, and nominated in the Here For You category at the awards ceremony.

Inspector Dawn Fencott-Price said: “Gemma will take on any challenge with a smile and positive attitude – which is infectious and in turn is reciprocated by her team and colleagues from partner agencies.

“She is innovative – one example being where she introduced online virtual meetings for key individuals in the community at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which proved invaluable in ensuring our communities were kept informed, updated and reassured at such an uncertain time. This was in fact so successful that it was adopted and replicated across the force area.

“She has also instigated many multi-agency operations in response to community concerns to tackle the supply of drugs in Carmarthenshire, one notable example being in Bynea last year, which resulted in the seizure of a large number of cannabis plants with a street value of more than £300,000."

Acting sergeant Ian Roach concluded: “Gemma is excellent – you couldn’t ask for a better Sergeant. Everyone looks up to her, she is a shining light that motivates everyone she works with.”

MORE NEWS: