A BARRY food venue has been shortlisted in the 2021 British Curry Awards.

The British Curry Awards, in association with Just Eat, returns for its 17th year with the public nominating eateries – including Barry’s Tiffin Rasoi, which has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Takeaway Award’.

Sharing the news on their social media, the food venue which is based on Holton Road, wrote: “We're pleased to announce, Tiffin Rasoi has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Takeaway/Delivery UK 2021’ award at the British Curry Awards.

“Thank you to all our customers for your nominations, great support and continued custom. Also, a huge shoutout to Team Tiffin Rasoi - you are all incredible!”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on Monday, November 29, which will include attendees paying tribute to those who have died in the Covid pandemic.

British Curry Awards Founder, Enam Ali MBE, is the UK’s leading spokesperson for the curry industry and has been promoting it globally for the past 45 years.

Mr Ali, who is owner of Le Raj curry restaurant in Epsom, said: “It gives me great joy that, after the challenges of the last 18 months, my industry friends in the UK curry fraternity and public figures will unite once again in person at the home of the British Curry Awards to celebrate the nation’s favourite curry houses while also recognising the issues we, as an industry and as a nation, have faced during the pandemic.

“Testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the cross-generational migrant community that comprises the UK’s curry industry, we have come back ever more determined to serve curry lovers up and down the country, continuing to take on all challenges head on and ensure the industry continues to thrive once again.

“At the same time, we will pay tribute to our industry colleagues that we have sadly lost to Covid. Their presence is deeply missed among us.”

The winners of the British Curry Awards 2021 will be announced on Monday, November 29.

Find out more about Tiffin Rasoi at tiffin-rasoi.com