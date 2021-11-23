PENARTH'S Tenner Trail returns for 2021 - with a new collaboration.

Independent traders in Penarth are encouraging people to shop local this Christmas by launching the Tenner Trail, which will see more than 40 independent cafes, shops and businesses put on special £10 offers for customers.

Running from November 20 to December 4 the Tenner Trail aims to highlight the diversity on offer on Penarth high street and encourage shop local.

Organisers Penarth Business Group - run by the town's independent business owners - have also collaborated with ShopAppy in Penarth, meaning the public can buy Tenner Trail offers online (during the fortnight) here.

Angelina Hall, chair of the Penarth Business Group and co-owner of Glass by Design, said: "Penarth locals have been incredibly supportive over the last year.

"They have really appreciated the shop local message, and have understood that their local traders really need them.

“It’s great that Penarth’s independent traders have come together to say a very big 'thank you!' by putting on these special £10 offers.

"There is such a lovely feeling of us all coming together as a community, which in turn can only enhance and strengthen our town."

Chair of the Penarth Business Group Angelina Hall

Check out the full list of businesses participating in the Tenner Trail here.

27 independent businesses are also taking part in a Christmas Window Trail - winners will receive a hamper filled with goodies from the participating businesses.

Get in the festive mood as you explore the town to solve Christmas riddles and puzzles, with the competition running until Sunday, December 19.

Penarth's Christmas Tree Trail map

Download the map for the Christmas Window Trail here.