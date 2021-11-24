A 24-HOUR pianothon is taking place in Penarth this week.
The charitable event, organised by pianists from Penarth, will start at 7pm on Friday November 26 with music played continually until 7pm the following day (Saturday, November 27).
This ambitious challenge will be at Stanwell Road Baptist Church and will raise money for the charity Tenovus Cancer Care, with the funds raised supporting services in the community to help cancer patients and their loved ones cope.
All are welcome to pop in, support the event, and hear a variety of piano performances from different genres - including classical, jazz, improvised, and original compostions -throughout the 24 hours.
Although, between 11pm and 7am the church will be closed, with players locked in overnight to ensure the performance continues without a break.
The pianothon has been organised by the Penarth Piano Circle - a group of (mainly amateur) pianists which includes Prof. Malcolm Mason, chair of trustees for Tenovus.
Donations can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/tenovuspianothon
