CITY Hospice is encouraging people to raise their virtual auction paddles for their tenth annual art exhibition and auction, with the event supporting its Light Up A Life campaign.

Light Up A Life is a chance to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones, while also raising funds for City Hospice who provide home-based specialist palliative care to 550 patients throughout Cardiff at any one time.

City Hospice provides nursing and essential care for patients who are living with life limiting and terminal illness such as cancer, dementia, motor neurone disease (MND) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as bereavement support and counselling services for families.

Returning as an online event, the auction will take place on Thursday, November 25, at auction house Roger Jones Auctioneers, with BBC Bargain Hunt’s Ben Rogers Jones wielding the hammer.

The event features lots donated by artists across the country including an oil on linen painting by renowned Welsh artist Kevin Sinnott, who boasts an international reputation with artwork displayed in many important public collections at museums around the world.

The art is available to view now at www.rogersjones.co.uk and bids can be placed in advance of the auction.

Ben Rogers Jones said: “I’m delighted to be the auctioneer once again for City Hospice’s annual art auction.

"We have incredible pieces to bid on and we’ll be encouraging buyers to help us raise as much as we can for the charity to help them continue their fantastic work in Cardiff.”

Liz Andrews, Chief Executive of City Hospice, added: “I would like to thank all the artists for donating pieces of artwork for our online exhibition and auction.

"This event is a wonderful celebration of creativity and talent and the funds raised will support the care and services we provide to patients and their families across the capital.”

