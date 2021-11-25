A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JERMAINE DRAY DAVIES, 25, of Tone Square, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing packets of 7 Up worth £6.98 from the Spar, the theft of washing powder and drinks worth £5.77 from the Texaco garage in Bettws and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay £147.73 in compensation and a surcharge.

SHANIA LLOYD, 22, of Quarry Rise, Undy, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted possession of cannabis in Caldicot on November 15, 2020.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN ROBSON, 33, of Cwrt Dowlais, Ty Coch, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after he was found guilty of drink driving with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Malpas Road, Newport, on September 5.

He was ordered to pay £834 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JASON LEE JONES, 35, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was jailed for four months after he admitted having a knife in public on Cripps Avenue and public disorder in Merthyr Tydfil on August 20.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

MANUEL MUNTEAN, 23, of Corporation Road, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on Chapel Road, Abergavenny, on October 19.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

KARL ROBINS, 44, of Church Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly at The Pontlottyn pub on October 30.

NATHAN PRITCHARD, 27, of Gaer Park Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 on May 29.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GEORGE JOSEPH STRATTON, 25, of Glen Usk Road, Llanhennock, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A48 in Newport on May 30.

He was ordered to pay £481 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

KEVIN PAUL GILES, 34, of Riverside Drive, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder on June 10.

LIAM CLAPHAM, 25, of Sorrel Drive, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on October 29.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY MORGAN MARTIN, 33, of Curre Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIONEDD ANN POWELL, 41, of Glan Ffrwd, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DYLAN WALTON, 45, of Maple Road South, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted assaulting a police officer on July 29.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

DEAN COMETSON, 36, of, Bartlett Street, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to public disorder against a bus driver and police officers in Monmouth on October 1.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

IAN HODGES, 54, of Capel Street, Bargoed, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted public disorder at South View Terrace, Phillipstown, on July 5.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL LEIGH THORNBURROW, 26, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £277 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for without due care and attention at the Cwmdraw Industrial Estate on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.