The OWNER of a group of goats that escaped a small holding near Rhiwderin on the weekend has thanked the ‘fantastic’ community effort which helped to find them.

The curious foursome of Audrey, Anne, Daisy and Joy took up the chance to do some exploring after a gate on the farm had been left open.

Lisa Parry-Jones and her partner Richard had been doing roof work on their farm when they noticed the goats had staged a great escape at around 1pm on Saturday.

What followed was an almost ten-hour search for the gang who had trekked as far as Machen Mountain in Risca.

Ms Jones posted about her missing goats on a local Facebook page, and it wasn’t long before sightings were being reported.

The goats were eventually found in nearby woodland with Audrey suffering from shock.

“I’m still quite emotional about it all actually,” she told the Argus.

“Goats are really clever and will take up any opportunity to go for a little wander.

“My favourite goat Audrey was too poorly to move when we found her. She had been bitten on the back of her leg and was clearly in a lot of shock.

“But if it wasn’t for the effort of this amazing community, she definitely wouldn’t have made it and we might not have got the rest of them back so soon.”

Lisa, with her partner Richard (pictured), found the goats around 9 hours after they went missing.

Ms Jones, who moved to Sunnybank Farm with her partner last year, said a neighbour had helped treat Audrey’s wound when she got back to the farm and she’s now on the mend.

She says she was surprised by how far people in the community were willing to go to help find her goats.

“We had people messaging us saying they’d help search in the middle of the night.

“One lady who is a member of a local mountain biking group was sending us maps of the different paths through the woodland which was a huge help to us as we’re still not familiar with all the routes through there.

“The support really has been overwhelming and what happened to us is proof that social media can really be a force for good.”

Sunnybank farm from above.

The couple has hopes to turn their small holding into a care farm that helps those with autism and learning disabilities.

It’s thought that Audrey, Anne, Doris and Joy have no plans of escaping in the future.