THE victim of a suspected murder has been named.

South Wales Police have named the victim as June Fox-Roberts. The 65-year-old's body was found at her home in St Anne’s Drive, Llantwit Fardre, on Sunday, November 21.

While a formal identification has not taken place yet, South Wales Police have released the tribute on behalf of Ms Fox-Roberts’ family who are being supported by specialist officers.

Her family said: “We are in utter shock about the death of our mother. Her murder will never make sense to us. She was a kind-hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her.

“She loved her family dearly and we will never be the same. We are heartbroken. Please respect our privacy and allow us to grieve and come to terms with what has happened.”

Officers attended the property on Sunday after a family member was concerned for the welfare of Ms Fox-Roberts. A police cordon remains in place at the house and surrounding area and patrols have been increased.

Officers are continuing to carry out door-to-door enquiries. A man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Darren George of South Wales Police said: “My thoughts are with June’s family at this awful time – we have specially trained officers who are supporting them.

“I would like to thank those who have responded to our appeal. Today’s arrest is a significant development, but I stress this is an ongoing investigation and anybody with information who has not yet come forward is urged to do so, no matter how insignificant the information may seem.

“This murder has understandably shocked everybody in the village and surrounding areas. Our visibility in the village has been increased and I hope the community is reassured by that. Our presence will remain while this investigation is ongoing.”

Information or footage which could assist the investigation can be submitted via an online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B41-PO1

Alternatively, people can contact the force by any one of the following means, quoting occurrence 2100408848:

Go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Send a private message on Facebook/Twitter

Via email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk

Phone: 101

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.