A MAN was ordered to pay £439 at Newport Magistrates’ Court after his Staffordshire bull terrier called Beau attacked a police officer.

Mark Paul Davies, 37, of West Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

The offence took place on April 24 against a police constable.

MORE NEWS: Woman faces jail over cruelty to pet monkey

Davies was ordered to keep Beau under “proper control by being securely held on a lead and fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person”.

Failure to do so, he was warned, could lead to his dog being destroyed.

The defendant was ordered to pay the victim £200 compensation.

Davies was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.