A MAN was ordered to pay £439 at Newport Magistrates’ Court after his Staffordshire bull terrier called Beau attacked a police officer.
Mark Paul Davies, 37, of West Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
The offence took place on April 24 against a police constable.
MORE NEWS: Woman faces jail over cruelty to pet monkey
Davies was ordered to keep Beau under “proper control by being securely held on a lead and fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person”.
Failure to do so, he was warned, could lead to his dog being destroyed.
The defendant was ordered to pay the victim £200 compensation.
Davies was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.