A SERIAL shoplifter has been jailed and banned from Newport city centre to try and prevent him offending further.
Andrew Evans, 37, was made the subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order.
This order prohibits him from entering Commercial Street, Clytha Park Road, Kingsway Shopping Centre, Friars Walk and John Frost Square.
He is also barred from entering any branch of Tesco, Sainsbury’s or Boots in Newport until November 2023.
Evans, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to six counts of thefts at supermarkets in Newport.
The defendant stole groceries from Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores between October 26 and November 17.
He was jailed for six months at the city’s magistrates’ court and ordered to pay £141.60 in compensation.
