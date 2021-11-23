A teenage missing in Newport has been found “safe and well”, police have confirmed.
In recent days, there has been concern for the welfare of Sami Azad, who went missing from his home in the city on Thursday, November 18.
Gwent Police went so far as to release an appeal to locate the 14-year-old, urging him to “get in contact to confirm he is safe”.
This afternoon (Tuesday, November 23), the force has issued an update, confirming that he has indeed been found.
The force has confirmed that he is both safe and well.
Continuing, they issued a thanks to all those who shared their initial appeal.
What did police say?
A Gwent Police spokesman said: “Sami Azad, who was reported as missing, has been found.
“He is safe and well.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
Earlier in the day, their appeal read: “We’re appealing for information to find Sami Azad who has been reported as missing.
“Sami, 14, was last seen on Thursday, November 18, in Newport at around 10am and officers are concerned for his welfare.
“He is of slim build, around 4ft 11ins tall and has brown hair.
“Sami was known to be wearing a red jacket, black trousers, black trainers.”
