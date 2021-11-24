A PLAQUE thanking NHS staff and key workers for their contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic has been stolen from Pontypool Park.

In February, a lime tree was planted in the Italian Gardens in the park to acknowledge and thank health and care staff and key workers for their continued efforts.

Following its planting, Cllr Gaynor James, leader of Pontypool Community Council and Pontypool ward councillor, said the tree and accompanying plaque had been bought with leftover Community Council funds, and would provide a lasting tribute to the work of NHS and key workers during the pandemic.

But on Monday, the plaque was broken off and stolen by vandals.

“They broke the plaque off leaving only the stake, which is cemented in,” said Cllr James.

“It’s no good to sell and they can’t do anything with it. It’s just vandalism.

The stolen plaque was installed with the lime tree in Pontypool Park. Picture: Gaynor James.

“It’s so disappointing.

“There’s no gain from it. What would anyone get from doing that?”

This is the latest act of vandalism in the park, after the newly-refurbished bandstand was tagged with graffiti just a day after work had been completed in June.

The lime tree and plaque in July.

Cllr James put out a fundraising appeal to raise the £160 to replace the plaque, and said she had been encouraged by the response.

“I’ve asked for donations to replace it. The company have given us a discount,” she said.

“I put up the appeal on Monday night, and by 11am on Tuesday I already had £80 waiting in the shop for me.”